Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan Turns Into A Wolf Every Night…

Gone are those days, when actors used to show their interest in normal love tales and action entertainers. Now, most of the filmmakers and actors are picking unique stories to entertain the audience and Bhediya tops this list. Young and talented Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon teamed up for this movie and it is all ready to hit the big screens next month.

After unveiling the first look posters of the lead actors, the makers unveiled the trailer a few minutes ago and showcased a glimpse of the interesting plot. As said earlier, Varun will turn into a wolf in this movie but there is a twist in the tale… The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai today and on the occasion of Varun completing 10 years in the industry, all of them congratulated the young actor.



Sharing his happiness on this special occasion, Varun doled out, "I didn't sleep that night. My father (David Dhawan) woke up before anyone else. I did a little prayer in the temple with my mom. My mom used to tell me so many things. There were a lot of butterflies in my stomach. I don't think too much has changed since then, as I am nervous even now."

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Varun also wrote, "इस कहानी का नाम है #Bhediya! Presenting the official trailer of India's first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D. #bhediyatrailer #Bhediya @kritisanon @deepakdobriyal1 @nowitsabhi @paalinkabak @amarkaushik #DineshVijan @nirenbhatt @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @sachinjigar @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @zeemusiccompany".

Going with the trailer, it starts off by showcasing how a wolf bites Varun and then he starts behaving abnormal in the nights. He along with his couple of friends move to jungle to have fun but this sudden development turns Varun's life up-side down. In the night times, he starts turning into a wolf and turns deadly. He also behaves the wolf and eats in the same way too. His friends seek the help of Kriti Sanon who is introduced as a doctor. But all her actions also go into vain. So, we need to wait and watch to know why the wolf bites only Varun…

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Earlier, a source close to the movie unit also revealed that, "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it's currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others".

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!

Even Karan Johar also penned a special note as Varun completed 10 years in Bollywood.

Along with sharing a few pics with Varun, Siddharth and Alia , he wrote, "Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It's no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you! #10yearsofsoty".