Bholaa Shankar: Megastar Chiranjeevi Drops A Few Beautiful BTS Pics From Switzerland

Megastar Chiranjeevi is now busy with Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar shooting. As the movie is slated to hit the silver screens in August, the shooting is going on at a brisk pace. Now, the team is at nature’s beat paradise Switzerland to complete their song shoot. As Chiru is an active social media user, he keeps on treating his fans by leaking pics from the shooting locations. Off late, he once again shared pics from Switzerland and dropped a small note on his Twitter page…

స్విట్జర్లాండ్ 🇨🇭లో కళ్ళు చెదిరే అందాలతో మైమరిపించే లొకేషన్స్ లో భోళాశంకర్ కోసం తమన్నాతో ఆట పాట (Song Shoot ) ఎంతో ఆహ్లాదంగా జరిగింది! ఈ పాట ప్రేక్షకులందరినీ, మరింతగా అభిమానులందరినీ మెప్పిస్తుందని చెప్పగలను ! త్వరలోనే మరిన్ని సంగతులు పంచుకుందాం ! అప్పటివరకూ ఈ 'చిరు… pic.twitter.com/VfT8Jx2QNC — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 23, 2023

In the pics, Chiranjeevi is seen sitting on a chair and enjoying nature… Even the picturesque scenes also made the post worth watching!

Chiru will be seen as Bhola Shankar in this action entertainer while Tamannaah is the lead actress. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Bhola Shankar’s sister. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo will essay other important characters in this movie.

Already the makers completed 80% of the shooting and by June, makers are planning to wrap it up. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.

This movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023 on the occasion of Independence Day…