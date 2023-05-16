Bholaa Shankar: The Makers Drop BTS Pic Of Chiranjeevi Direct From Switzerland

It is all known that Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to treat his fans for the second time in this year with his upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. Being Meher Ramesh’s directorial and Ajith’s Vedalam remake, there are many expectations on it. As of now the team is in Switzerland and chilling out in this summer along with taking part in the shooting. The makers dropped a cool poster of Megastar and treated all his fans…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “From #INDRA to #BholaaShankar. Years may pass on, but the Mega SWAG & GRACE continues forever MEGA @KChiruTweets chilling out & rocking in Switzerland with the same swag after 22 years”.

Chiru is seen enjoying the rain holding his umbrella on the streets of Switzerland.



Chiru will be seen as Bhola Shankar in this action entertainer while Tamannaah is the lead actress. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Bhola Shankar’s sister. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo will essay other important characters in this movie.

Already the makers completed 80% of the shooting and by June, makers are planning to wrap it up. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.

This movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023 on the occasion of Independence Day…