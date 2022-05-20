Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie OTT Release date and Platform fixed

In recent times, Bollywood films are not performing well at the box office. Even big films like Runway 24 had failed to get good openings at the ticket windows. Since then, no film from Bollywood has gained the attention of the audience. However, the recent flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Released today and got positive reviews everywhere.

It is directed by Anees Bazmee and claimed to be a full-time Horror entertainer. Everyone's eyes are now on the OTT streaming platform on which the film will be streaming. As per the latest sources of information, the film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix following its theatrical release. As of now, Movie going to be streaming on Netflix will be 4 weeks after its theatrical release. It was said to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, but Netflix has finally bagged it. this film was directed by Anees Bazmee, Kiara Advani has played the female lead.









