Bichagadu 2 Seals its OTT Partner

Actor-music composer Vijay Antony's highly anticipated film "Bichagadu 2" (titled "Pichaikkaran 2" in Tamil) has released in theaters today. The film is directed by Vijay Antony himself, adding to the excitement among fans. Following the phenomenal success of "Bichagadu" in the Telugu states, there is a considerable buzz surrounding "Bichagadu 2."

In recent news, it has been revealed that the digital rights for the film have been acquired by the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. This information was prominently displayed during the opening credits of the movie. Audiences are now curious to see if "Bichagadu 2" can replicate the success of its predecessor. Only time will tell.

The film features Kavya Thapar as the female lead, alongside notable actors such as Hareesh Peradi, Radha Ravi, Y.G. Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, John Vijay, and Dev Gill in crucial roles. Apart from directing the film, Vijay Antony has also composed the music. The project has been bankrolled by Vijay's wife, Fathima Vijay, under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.