Bichagadu 2: Stronger Response in Telugu Than Tamil Release

"Bichagadu 2: Telugu Version Gains Momentum with Strong Pre-Bookings and Wider Release

Bichagadu 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Vijay Antony's blockbuster film Bichagadu, is generating immense buzz, especially in its Telugu dubbed version. While the original film received a phenomenal response in both Tamil and Telugu, the sequel seems to have an edge in the Telugu market.

Scheduled for release on May 19th, Bichagadu 2 has been written, directed, and produced by Vijay Antony himself, who also serves as the film's music director and editor.

Today, a grand pre-release event for Bichagadu 2 will take place in Hyderabad, with Adivi Sesh gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Vijay Antony has been actively engaging with the media, indicating his focus on the Telugu release of Bichagadu 2.

The statistics further validate this trend. Pre-bookings for Bichagadu 2 have opened, and the Telugu version is garnering stronger numbers. This is also reflected in the US box office, where the Telugu dubbed version is witnessing higher premiere show bookings compared to the Tamil original. Additionally, the Telugu release has secured 130 locations, while the Tamil version is limited to 124, as per the available data.

Although the trailer for Bichagadu 2 may not have created as much impact as the teaser, the Telugu audience has immense trust in Vijay Antony, which is driving their support and anticipation for Bichagadu 2."