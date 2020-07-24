Big B calls report of him fake

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan slammed a media report which claimed that he's now fully recovered from coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood megastar dismissed the news as "incorrect" and "irresponsible."

Amitabh, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

In response to a media publication's tweet, claiming that Amitabh has tested negative for Covid-19, the actor wrote, "This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!!" On Monday, Amitabh had shared an update about his health from the hospital.





.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020



