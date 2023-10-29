Big B, Rajini poses for a cool picture from ‘Thalaivar 170’ sets

Superstar Rajinikanth is basking in the tremendous success of “Jailer.” A few wrote off the legend when he faced back-to-back failures, but Rajinikanth gave a strong counter with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Without wasting much time, he began shooting for his next flick, which is tentatively titled “Thalaivar170.” Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also playing a key role. Rajini and Amitabh reunited after 33 years, and hence, this film is very special.

The makers dropped a picture of Amitabh and Rajinikanth, which is currently creating ripples on social media. The legends are engaged in a conversation, and it is an eye feast to watch them in a single frame.

The surprising part is that the team wrapped up the Mumbai schedule as well. TJ Gnanavel of “Jai Bhim” fame is directing the film. Rana Daggubati, FahadhFaasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan are playing pivotal roles. Lyca Productions is backing the project, and the music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.