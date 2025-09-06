Big B reflects on old photograph, shares regret of missing time with kids

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about a wave of nostalgia and regret after coming across an old black-and-white photograph of himself. In the picture, he is seen dressed in bell-bottom trousers and a matching shirt, arms folded, posing confidently.

“I kept on looking at the photograph for quite some time and ended up laughing after seeing my own photograph. Although it was my face, it felt like I was looking at someone else. Hairstyle, clothes, body language, everything was from the days gone by — I felt I was looking weird,” Bachchan shared.

He recalled how, at the time, he believed he looked stylish. “Pictures make us realize that time not only impacts our faces but also our mindsets, and our dreams,” he reflected.

During the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati?, Bachchan also expressed a personal regret — not being able to spend enough time with his children, Abhishek and Shweta, while they were growing up.

“Our environment was very simple. Jaya would take care of the kids, and I would go to work. I regret that I couldn’t spend time with them. When I left for work, they would be sleeping, and when I returned, they would again be asleep,” he said.

To make up for lost time, Bachchan created a Sunday tradition dedicated to family. “Even today, every Sunday, the whole family sits together and shares a meal,” he revealed, highlighting the bond they continue to nurture.