Big News: Kamal Haasan Teams Up With Ace Filmmaker Mani Ratnam After 35 Long Years…

Here is the biggest news of the season… India's legendary actor Kamal Haasan and finest actor Mani Ratnam are teaming up after 35 long years. They last worked for the Nayakan movie which was released in 1987. It was a classic action entertainer and still holds millions of views if it's played on television. Now, we can expect another blockbuster from this successful duo.



Both Kamal Haasan and the production house shared this great news on social media by dropping the announcement video… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Here we go again! #KH234 பயணத்தின் அடுத்த கட்டம்! #ManiRatnam @Udhaystalin @arrahman #Mahendran @bagapath @RKFI @MadrasTalkies_ @RedGiantMovies_ @turmericmediaTM".

Well, the movie is Kamal Haasan's 234th movie and it is being produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under the Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies banners. The movie will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. It will have AR Rahman as the music director. Other cast and crew details will be announced soon.

Taran Adarsh also shared a throwback pic from Nayagan movie and wrote, "Remember watching #Nayagan in #Chennai [in 1987] and often wondered, when will the fantastic combo - #KamalHaasan and #ManiRatnam - reunite for a fresh film project… So happy, as a movie buff, it's finally happening. #KH234".

He also shared the announcement video and wrote, "BIGGG NEWS… KAMAL HAASAN - MANI RATNAM REUNITE AFTER 35 YEARS… Here's the OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT on #KamalHaasan's birthday… #KamalHaasan and director #ManiRatnam reunite for a new film [#KH234], after 35 years [#Nayagan]… Music by #ARRahman… 2024 release."

The movie also holds the record of AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan collaborating for a movie. The film is expected to release in 2024.

Presently, Kamal Haasan is busy with Indian 2 movie. Well, the prequel of Indian 2 movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (Extended Cameo) are essaying important roles in this movie.

Indian 2 movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.