Big News: KGF Makers Announce That Third Part Will Be Made For Sure On The Occasion Of Yash's Birthday…

Kannada film industry's superstar Yash turned into a Pan-Indian star with the KGF series. The two movies of this series have turned Prashant Neel and Yash into superstars overnight. The powerful plot and emotional backdrop made the movie win the hearts of the global audience too. Well, the third part of the movie is announced in the climax of the second one itself and since then all the fans of Yash are eagerly awaiting for the official announcement. Today being Yash's 37th birthday, the makers shared this good news and stated that the movie will go on floors for sure.



#KGFChapter2 was a Gargantuan one, waiting for another Monster soon. To the man who shaped up the dream and took it beyond. Wishing you a very happy rocking birthday our Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash. Have a rocking one and a phenomenal year ahead!#HBDRockingStarYash #HombaleFilms pic.twitter.com/A5ZR3FWcvH — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 8, 2023

According to the sources, the movie will go on floors by 2025 as Prashant Neel is lined up with Prabhas's Salaar and Junior NTR's untitled movie.

Kirgandur also earlier said about Yash, "It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai's role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing". The movie may release in 2026.

Well, Yash also penned a long note a couple of days ago ahead of his birthday…

It reads, ""To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special. The Kannada star further wrote, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

Speaking about Yash's next project, a source revealed, "After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic.".

Tollywood's ace actor Sundeep also wished Yash on this special occasion.

Happyy Birthdayyy Rocky Bhaii @TheNameIsYash .. 🔥 Wishing you only the best of everything always Dear Brother ❤️ Keep inspiring 🤗 -Michael#HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/LUoxfa7Xwq — Sundeep MICHAEL Kishan (@sundeepkishan) January 8, 2023

