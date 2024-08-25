Bigg Boss 7’s Gautham Krishna comes with first single from ‘Solo Boy’

Gautham Krishna, a contestant from Bigg Boss 7, is set to make his mark in the film industry with his debut as the lead in the upcoming movie Solo Boy. Produced by Seven Hills Satish Kumar under Seven Hills Productions and directed by P. Naveen Kumar, the film's first single, "Solo Boy," was launched today. Juda Shandy has composed the music for the film, while Aata Sandeep has choreographed the dance sequences.

During the launch event, actress Anitha Chaudhary, who plays Gautham's mother in the film, praised his performance and the production team's dedication. She expressed her confidence in the movie's success, highlighting the passionate efforts of producer Satish and the exceptional work of cinematographer Trilok.

Choreographer Aata Sandeep shared his gratitude to Gautham for keeping his promise from their time together in Bigg Boss, allowing him to choreograph the title song. He announced a hook step challenge for the song, offering cash prizes to winners.

Director P. Naveen Kumar and producer Satish Kumar expressed their hopes for the film's success, emphasizing Gautham's potential as a future star. Heroine Shweta Awasthi and Gautham himself thanked the team and urged fans to support the film.