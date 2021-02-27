Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 Grand Launch On Feb 28: What To Expect

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8: The Hundred days game of "Bigg Boss season 8" will be commencing on Sunday February 28 on a grand scale. This show has attracted scores of viewers in Karnataka. The launch date was officially announced by Colors Kannada channel business head Parameshwar Gundkal and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep.



Even though the launch will be done on a grand scale on Sunday at 6 pm, the names of the contestants have been kept under the carpet. The names of the participants will be revealed only on Sunday.



The show will include celebrities and from different fields such as sports, films, Politics, Music, small screen actors, who have made names in their respective fields. There are more than 80 cameras which will be recording every movement, behaviour and activities of the participants.



As usual, the landscape of the Big Boss house is given a different shape to ensure that audience will find it refreshing to see the new look of the interiors.



Besides, the Bigg Boss house will have other special features which the viewers will know only after the show gets started. The tasks will undergo changes due to Corona regulations. Already the contestants have undergone Covid tests and are being kept under quarantine. The contestants will be tested again and only if the results are negative will they be allowed inside the House. Hence the number of contestants cannot be revealed right now, says Gundkal.