Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Who Will Make It to Grand Finale and Is She at Risk of Elimination?

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 approaches its grand finale on December 15, there is a lot of excitement among fans over who will emerge as a winner of this exciting season

Last week, the show organisers surprised audiences with a shocking double elimination. Both Tasty Teja and Prithvi left the house.

Their exit has sparked mixed reactions among fans, but now, all attention is on the last round of nominations that will decide the final 5 or 6 contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Last Nominations

This week, six contestants have been nominated for eviction:

- Nikhil

- Gautham

- Prerana

- Nabeel Afridi

- Vishnupriya

- Rohini

Avinash is the only contestant who is safe, while the rest are battling for a spot in the grand finale.

Is Rohini at Risk?

The focus is now on Rohini, who is nominated for the first time this season. Social media buzz suggests that she may be at the highest risk of elimination this week.

Vishnupriya is also being considered for eviction, but most audience polls predict that Rohini is more likely to leave.

If eliminated, it would be a disappointing end to her Bigg Boss journey, as she was close to reaching the finale.

The final nominations have sparked intense debates, with fans eagerly awaiting the weekend episode to find out who will be evicted next.



