These two contestants prepping up for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu stint

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The Telugu television audiences are gearing up for the launch of Bigg Boss season 4. It is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu states. Just like its previous seasons, there is a huge hype around this edition as well. Every time, Bigg Boss makers sign up a few popular television celebrities. This time, it looks like Jabardasth stars Mukku Avinash and Auto Punch Ram Prasad are going to fill that slot.

According to the sources, these two celebrities will take part in this edition of Bigg Boss. They are highly popular with their stint in Jabardasth. We have to see how well they entertain us with this stint in Bigg Boss. Apparently, the makers also offered heavy paychecks for Sudigali Sudheer and Rashmi Gautham. However, they have shown no interest in participating in the show.

Bigg Boss 4 will start in the first week of September. Nagarjuna will be the host for this season.