Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny's poor game put him in a fix!

Sunny is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show.

Sunny is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show. So far, he made an impressive performance in the show and survived some nominations as well. Interestingly, his poor game has become the talk of the town now.

Sunny has got the power to decide the nominations in the ongoing nominations task. During the task, Sunny has nominated Ravi because Priya has given a reason that Ravi put the used towel on the sofa. Priya intentionally tested to see if Sunny nominates his friends.

Sunny did not nominate his friends Kajal and Maanas during the nominations segment. Sunny's poor game has been thus exposed by Priya. Sunny is not ready to nominate his friends but for a poor reason, he nominates others.

