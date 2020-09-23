Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has already witnessed two wild-card entry contestants. Now, it is the time for a fourth wild card entry in the show. This time, a model turned actress Swathi Deekshith is going to be a part of the show. Most likely, her entry will take place tomorrow in the house.

Swathi Deekshith worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali movies. Naam, Ladies & Gentleman, and Simba are some of the notable works in her career. She is based out of Hyderabad and has been in a quarantine period for now.



Kumar Sai Pampana and Avinash are the two housemates who made their entry in the house already. We have to see how Swathi Deekshith performs in the house and how the inmates welcome her.

