‘Biker’ first glimpse unveiled, release set for Dec 6

Charming star Sharwanand is back in action with Biker, a sports and family drama directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by UV Creations. The much-awaited film has entered its final shooting phase, and the makers have kick-started promotions with a striking first lap glimpse that has already revved up excitement.

The glimpse begins with an impactful narration: “Every biker has a story. A story of racing against time. A story of confronting death. A story of fools who never give up.” These lines set the tone for a film that celebrates the adrenaline, grit, and passion of motorcycle racers. The closing dialogue — “Winning isn’t everything; fighting till the very end, that’s what’s truly great” — sums up the film’s inspiring spirit.

Sharwa, who sports a lean and athletic look, underwent a remarkable transformation for this role. His biker avatar, complete with sports gear, has been turning heads since the first look poster release. Malvika Nair stars opposite him, while Atul Kulkarni and Brahmaji play key roles.

Visually, Biker stuns with heart-pounding race sequences shot by cinematographer J Yuvraj, who captures the thrill of high-speed biking with cinematic finesse. Ghibran’s pulsating background score adds to the film’s intensity, and UV Creations’ trademark production quality is evident in every frame.

With editing by Anil Kumar P and production design by Rajeevan, the film promises a gripping mix of emotion, action, and inspiration. The thrilling first glimpse has created massive buzz, and Biker is all set to hit theatres on December 6.