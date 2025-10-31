Live
‘Biker’ glimpse to have a digital launch on Nov 1st
Charming star Sharwanand is set to make a powerful comeback as a skilled motorcycle racer in his upcoming film Biker, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by UV Creations. The movie, now in its final stages of production, has already generated massive buzz following its intriguing first look and title reveal.
In an exciting update, the film’s First Lap Glimpse screened exclusively in theatres, attached to showings of Baahubali: The Epic and Mass Jathara. Its digital release on November 1 at 4:05 PM.
Sharwa’s rugged transformation has been a major talking point — his viral shirtless photos showcased his intense dedication to the role. Dressed in striking red-and-white biker gear, his confident stance, long curls, and sunglasses perfectly capture the spirit of a daring racer.
Set across the 1990s and 2000s, Biker isn’t just a racing saga but an emotional, multi-generational family drama exploring ambition, legacy, and the unbreakable bond between three generations united by their passion for racing.
The film stars Malvika Nair as the female lead, with Atul Kulkarni and Brahmaji in key roles. The technical crew includes J. Yuvraj (cinematography), Ghibran (music), Anil Kumar P (editing), and Rajeevan (production design), with N. Sundeep as executive producer and A. Panner Selvam as art director.