Actor Shivaji Biography: Age, Height, Education, Carrer, Wife, Networth, family, Movies, Politis, Biggboss 7, Photos.

46 Years A Multifaceted Talent Sivaji Born on June 30, 1977, in the Narsarsopet region of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, India, Sivaji has emerged as a prominent figure in the Telugu cinema industry. His journey in the entertainment world is marked by versatility, resilience, and a deep-rooted passion for politics.



Early Life and Creeer

Notably, little is known about Sivaji's educational background. However, his unconventional foray into the world of entertainment is a remarkable story. He initiated his career as an editor at Gemini TV, but destiny had a different path in store for him. An opportunity to act in a TV serial opened the door to the Telugu entertainment industry, setting the stage for his illustrious career.



Sivaji's early career was marked by bit parts, but his unwavering dedication to his craft and a distinctive sense of comedic timing quickly set him apart. Even when initially rejected for lead roles, he left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema with notable performances in films like "Kushi" and "Indra."



His talents extended beyond acting. In addition to earning accolades for his acting, Sivaji received the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Dubbing Artist. His voice lent character to Nitin in the movie "Dil." After 15 years in the industry, he ventured into film production with "Taj Mahal," a testament to his commitment to diversifying his contributions to the world of cinema.



Sivaji Politics

Sivaji's deep-rooted passion for politics has been a consistent theme throughout his life. He has been a vocal supporter of Andhra Pradesh and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, his dedication to his country was on full display when he embarked on a hunger strike to advocate for the state's quest for special treatment.



During his political career, Sivaji advocated for special status and took a stand on issues like the United Andhra Pradesh movement. His political affiliations evolved over time, as he initially opposed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later joined forces with them to champion the cause of Andhra Pradesh's special status.



Lesser-Known Insights

Sivaji is celebrated not only for his acting and political endeavors but also for his unique political beliefs and disclosures. He embarked on his professional journey after completing his formal education, starting as an editor at Gemini TV before making his way into the Telugu entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he portrayed supporting roles in various films, including Babu in "Kushi" (2001), Giri/Veera Manohar Reddy in "Indra" (2002), Raghu in "Jalsa" (2008), and Ravi in "Kousalya Supraja Rama" (2008).







Sivaji Biggboss 7



In recent years, Sivaji's presence on the popular Telugu television show, Bigg Boss, garnered attention. He is widely recognized for his contributions, particularly during a significant period in the division of Telugu states. It's worth noting that Sivaji's participation in the show came with a substantial fee, with reports indicating that he was paid 4 lakhs per week. As the show unfolds over a span of 15 weeks, his potential earnings could reach up to 60 lakhs, a significant addition to his career trajectory.



Sivaji's journey in the realms of entertainment and politics remains a testament to his unwavering commitment and diverse talents that continue to shape his legacy in the Telugu cinema industry and beyond. Stay tuned for further updates on his remarkable journey.







