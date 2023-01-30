Daddy Movie's Child Artist Shocks Fans with Her Stunning Transformation

Everyone is familiar with the young child who played Aishwarya, Chiranjeevi's daughter, in the film Daddy. We still recall their games and say that Daddy and Akki are friends. Everyone knows how strong a mother's love is, but this movie shows how much a father loves his daughter. Anushka, a young actor who appeared in the film Daddy, now has many prospects of becoming a leading lady.

The actress Anushka Malhotra, who played as the child in the film Daddy, won over the audience with her winning lines. She had multiple offers in Bollywood after this film. As an artist, this child has had more prospects in Bollywood than in Tollywood. So Anushka avoided watching movies after that and concentrated on her education. Anushka Malhotra, once a child, is now an adult. She finished her education there and began working as a marketing strategist.

There are numerous chances for this stunning lady to achieve heroic status. She is, however, not doing any movies. Numerous young artists are now successful role models, who include Keerthy Suresh and Nithya Menon. It remains to be seen if Anushka Malhotra, a young artist, will also debut as a heroine. The images of Anushka Malhotra are popular on social media. Her childhood pictures are as popular on social media as recent ones.