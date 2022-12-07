Jr. NTR Biography: Movies, Family, Career, News and Photos

One of the most well-known Indian actors and playback singers, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., best known by his stage name Jr. NTR, mostly performs in the Telugu cinema industry. When he was very young, Jr. NTR made his acting debut as a child actor in the 1996 National Award-winning film Ramayanam. The actor made his professional debut in S.S. Rajamouli's Student No.1 in 2001. He is also recognized for his roles in several financially successful films, including Aadi (2002), Rakhi (2006), Brindavanam (2010), Baadshah (2013), and Nannaku Prematho (2016). The actor is one of India's top 100 cinema celebrities and has a sizable fan base for his movies.

Early Life:

Jr. NTR, born in Hyderabad, is descended from a prominent Andhra Pradesh political family. He is the son of politician and former Telugu film star Nandamuri Harikrishna. His grandpa is a legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. His half-brother is the actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and his cousins are Taraka Ratna and Nara Lokesh, both of whom are politicians. The actor attended Vidyaranya High School in Hyderabad before continuing his education at St. Mary's College for his intermediate degree.

Personal Life:

In May 2011, at Madhapur, Jr. NTR married Narne Lakshmi Pranathi, the daughter of Narne Srinivasa Rao, the head of Studio N, a new Telugu channel. Abhay Ram, Bhargav Ram is the couple's sons.









Jr NTR as a Singer:

In addition to being a talented actor, Jr. NTR has performed songs in several of his films. He made his singing debut in the 2007 film Yamadonga. The actor has performed in a number of other films, including Kranti, Adhurs, Rabhasa, Nanaku Prematho, and the Kannada movie Chakravyuha.













Film Career:

Jr. NTR was cast in S.S. Rajamouli's Student No. 1 after appearing as a young artist in the 1996 film Ramayanam at the recommendation of renowned director Gunasekhar. However, because of the production holdups in Student No. 1, V.R. Prathap's Ninnu Choodalani, in which he made his lead acting debut, was first published. However, the film fell short of the audience's expectations, and Jr. NTR took a lot of time for his performance.

He then started the delayed project Student No.1 and scored a box-office hit. After such a big hit, he signed a movie Aadi with the debutant director V.V Vinayak. It became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Later he acted in Allari Ramudu, directed by B. Gopal, and Naaga, a political movie directed by AM Ratnam, which ran average at the box office.

Jr. NTR and S.S. Rajamouli worked together once more in 2003 to update the actor's appearance for his action movie Simhadri. The film made over 35 crores INR at the box office, making it a great success. The actor appeared in Puri Jagannadh's action drama Andhrawala the following year. However, the movie bombed at the box office.

In 2005, he acted in Na Alludu movie, which was a flop at the box office. And in 2006, he acted in the film Rakhi under Krishna Vamsi's direction, which ran average at the box office. In 2007 he acted in Yamadonga under the direction of Rajamouli, which was a blockbuster hit. After that, he worked in films like Brundavanam, Dammu, Badshah, Ramavayya Vastavayya, Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Aravinda Sametha Veerraghava continuously. After all these films, he acted in RRR; an industry hit at the box office worldwide.



















