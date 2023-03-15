Priyadarshi Biography: Age, Family, Wife, Career, Net Worth, Favourites, Gallery, Achievements, Movies

Priyadarshi Biography:

Priyadarshi Pulikonda is an Indian actor, born on August 26, 1989, in Telangana, India. As of 2023, he is 33 years old and falls under the zodiac sign of Virgo. Priyadarshi has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as an accomplished actor.

Priyadarshi Career:

Priyadarshi Pulikonda is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu movies. He gained significant recognition for his role in the 2016 film 'Pelli Choopulu'. Priyadarshi has also made a name for himself as a lead actor, starring in movies such as 'Mallesham' (2019), 'Mithai' (2019), and 'Mail' (2021). In particular, Priyadarshi's performance in the 2019 film 'Mallesham' has received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the Indian actor, has been recognized for his exceptional talent by various media outlets. He was named among the 100 Greatest Performances of the decade by the film magazine 'Companion'.

One of Priyadarshi's most notable roles was in the 2016 movie 'Terror', in which he played the character of a terrorist. The film was well-received by critics.

However, it was his performance in the successful romantic comedy 'Pelli Choopulu' (2016) that made him a household name. The film received widespread acclaim for its storyline, performances, and humor.

Priyadarshi has continued to impress audiences and critics with his heartwarming performances, and he received positive reviews for his work in the film 'Telangana Baasha'.

The actor has also made a name for himself in the world of web series, with his role as a rifle shooter in the popular series 'Loser' receiving critical praise.





Priyadarshi Family:



Priyadarshi Pulikonda's family includes his father, Pulikonda Subbachari, and his mother, Pulikonda Jayalakshmi. He is married to Richa Sharma, and they tied the knot in 2018.

Priyadarshi Acheivements:

2nd IIFA Utsavam-Best Performance In A Comic Role - (Telugu) Pelli Choopulu Won

7th South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Comedian (Telugu) Pelli Choopulu Won

Radio City Cine Awards S2- Best Comedian Tholi Prema Won

Zee Cine Awards Telugu- Best Comedian Brochevarevarura Won

Critics' Choice Film Awards- Best Actor – Male Mallesham Nominated

9th South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Comedian (Telugu) Brochevarevarura Nominated





Priyadarshi Net Worth:



Priyadarshi Pulikonda's estimated net worth is around USD $1 million.

Priyadarshi Favourites:

Priyadarshi Pulikonda has a variety of interests and preferences, including traveling and painting as his hobbies. His favorite travel destination is London, and his favorite food is burgers. He also has a fondness for the color white.





Priyadarshi Movie List:



Terror

Pelli Choopulu

Bommala Ramaram

The Ghazi Attack

Winner

Arjun Reddy

Keshava

Mister

Babu Baga Busy

Darsakudu

Take Off

Yuddham Sharanam

Jai Lava Kusa

Spyder

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Egise Tarajuvvalu

Middle Class Abbayi

Idi Maa Prema Katha

Rangula Ratnam

Kanam

Tholi Prema

Manasuku Nachindi

Awe

Nela Ticket

W/O Ram

NOTA

Padi Padi Leche Manasu

F2

Mr. Majnu

Mallesham

1st Rank Raju

Mithai

Brochevarevarura

Gang Leader

Rama Chakkani Seetha

World Famous Lover

Bombhaat

Guvva Gorinka

Mail

Naandhi

Jathi Ratnalu

A1 Express

Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

WWW

Radhe Shyam

Sita Ramam

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Gurthunda Seethakalam

Balagam

