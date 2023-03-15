Priyadarshi Biography: Age, Family, Wife, Career, Net Worth, Favourites, Gallery, Achievements, Movies
Priyadarshi Biography:
Priyadarshi Pulikonda is an Indian actor, born on August 26, 1989, in Telangana, India. As of 2023, he is 33 years old and falls under the zodiac sign of Virgo. Priyadarshi has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as an accomplished actor.
Priyadarshi Career:
Priyadarshi Pulikonda is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu movies. He gained significant recognition for his role in the 2016 film 'Pelli Choopulu'. Priyadarshi has also made a name for himself as a lead actor, starring in movies such as 'Mallesham' (2019), 'Mithai' (2019), and 'Mail' (2021). In particular, Priyadarshi's performance in the 2019 film 'Mallesham' has received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.
Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the Indian actor, has been recognized for his exceptional talent by various media outlets. He was named among the 100 Greatest Performances of the decade by the film magazine 'Companion'.
One of Priyadarshi's most notable roles was in the 2016 movie 'Terror', in which he played the character of a terrorist. The film was well-received by critics.
However, it was his performance in the successful romantic comedy 'Pelli Choopulu' (2016) that made him a household name. The film received widespread acclaim for its storyline, performances, and humor.
Priyadarshi has continued to impress audiences and critics with his heartwarming performances, and he received positive reviews for his work in the film 'Telangana Baasha'.
The actor has also made a name for himself in the world of web series, with his role as a rifle shooter in the popular series 'Loser' receiving critical praise.
Priyadarshi Family:
Priyadarshi Pulikonda's family includes his father, Pulikonda Subbachari, and his mother, Pulikonda Jayalakshmi. He is married to Richa Sharma, and they tied the knot in 2018.
Priyadarshi Acheivements:
2nd IIFA Utsavam-Best Performance In A Comic Role - (Telugu) Pelli Choopulu Won
7th South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Comedian (Telugu) Pelli Choopulu Won
Radio City Cine Awards S2- Best Comedian Tholi Prema Won
Zee Cine Awards Telugu- Best Comedian Brochevarevarura Won
Critics' Choice Film Awards- Best Actor – Male Mallesham Nominated
9th South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Comedian (Telugu) Brochevarevarura Nominated
Priyadarshi Net Worth:
Priyadarshi Pulikonda's estimated net worth is around USD $1 million.
Priyadarshi Favourites:
Priyadarshi Pulikonda has a variety of interests and preferences, including traveling and painting as his hobbies. His favorite travel destination is London, and his favorite food is burgers. He also has a fondness for the color white.
Priyadarshi Movie List:
Terror
Bommala Ramaram
Winner
Keshava
Mister
Babu Baga Busy
Darsakudu
Take Off
Yuddham Sharanam
Spyder
Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi
Egise Tarajuvvalu
Middle Class Abbayi
Idi Maa Prema Katha
Rangula Ratnam
Kanam
Manasuku Nachindi
Nela Ticket
W/O Ram
NOTA
Padi Padi Leche Manasu
F2
Mr. Majnu
1st Rank Raju
Mithai
Rama Chakkani Seetha
Bombhaat
Guvva Gorinka
WWW
Priyadharshi Photos: