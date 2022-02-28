Pushpa Jagadeesh Biography: Age, Family, Movie list

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari is better recognised as "Keshava" from his prominent role in the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2021. A commercial hit film, 'Pushpa' is 29 years old Telugu Film (Tollywood) actor. This actor marked his unerasable image in Tollywood with being starred in an impactful role of multilingual and pan Indian film 'Pushpa,' despite being priorly pitched in films' Mallesham' 2019, 'George Reddy' 2019, 'Palasa 1978' 2020 and web series like 'Nirudyoga Natulu' 2018, 'Gods od Dharmapuri' 2019 and 'Kotha Poradu' 2020.













Jagadeesh was born in Warangal and wasn't exempted from movie industry hurdles. He eventually shifted to Hyderabad, looking for help to finish his unreleased short film. He later fondled short film screenings and then bagged a role in 'Nirudyoga Natulu.'













When interviewed, Jagadish mentioned he was born in a farmer family, later becoming one despite his father's wishes to work in the Police Department. He worked as a sales executive and supplied snacks to movie theatres in Warangal like sweet corn and French fries before igniting his passion and career in the film industry.













He secured his 1st starring opportunity in short films under the production label 'Prasad Studios', after which he secured roles in series. The Telugu crime web series, which streamed on Zee5, took Jagadeesh Prathap Reddy and his family from rags to riches, where he emulated character with confidence and control over it. He got featured as Jaggu is a crime-drama thriller Telugu film' Pick Pocket' as of 2022 and is heard to be in the loop to work in 'Chivaraku Migiledhi".