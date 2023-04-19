Soniya Singh Biography: Age, Physical Appearance, Career, Favorites, Personal Life, Photos

Soniya Singh Biography:

Soniya Singh is an Indian actress who primarily works in the Telugu film industry.

Soniya Singh Personal Life:

Soniya Singh was born on March 31, 1998, which was a Tuesday, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Soniya is currently 23 years old and resides in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Her zodiac sign is Aries, and she practices the Hindu religion. She completed her B.Tech education but information regarding her school and college is not known. Her hobbies include traveling, reading, and practicing yoga.

Soniya Singh Physical Appearance:

Height: 158 centimeters or 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 45 kilograms or 99 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Soniya Singh Career:

After completing her studies, Sonia began her acting career by appearing in several short films, including "New Age Girlfriend," "Non-Telugu Girlfriend," "Hide and Seek," "Good News," "Girlfriend Ni Intiki Piliste," "Village Girls," "It's a Date," "Oye Padmavati," "Solemate," "E Maaya Peremito," "Uhalu Gusa Gusalade," "Software Savitri," and "Pellaina Kothalo," among others.

In 2020, Soniya made her debut in the Telugu television industry with the serial "Yamaleela," in which she portrayed the character of Chinni.

Soniya Singh Favorite:

Favorite Actor: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun

Favorite Actress: Anushka and Samantha

Favorite Colors: Black and Blue

Favorite Places: Goa and Ooty

Soniya Singh Photos: