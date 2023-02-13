Tarak Ratna Biography: Age, Career, Wife, Awards, Health, Wealth, Photos, Movies

Nandamuri Tarakaratna, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, boasts a successful acting career. He made his debut in the 2002 film "Okato Number Kurradu." Tarakaratna won recognition for his villainous role in the 2009 film "Amaravathi," for which he received the Nandi Award for Best Villain of Tollywood. To this day, he is remembered fondly for his outstanding performance in the movie.





Tarak Ratna Personal Life:



Tarakaratna was born on February 22, 1983, in Nimmakuru, Andhra Pradesh, to parents Nandamuri Mohana Krishna and Nandamuri Shanti Mohan. He is married to prominent fashion designer Alekya Reddy and together, they have a daughter named Nishka, who was born in 2013.



Nandamuri Tarakaratna is a renowned actor from the Telugu film industry, with a career that started with his debut in the 2002 movie "Okato Number Kurradu." He comes from a family of well-known personalities, with his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao a legendary Telugu actor and former CM of Andhra Pradesh and his uncle, Chandrababu Naidu, being another former CM of Andhra Pradesh. He is also related to Jr. N.T.R., Nara Lokesh, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, all of whom are prominent actors.









Tarak Ratna Career:



Nandamuri Taraka Ratna began his acting career in 2002 with the film "Okato Number Kurraadu." Over the years, he has appeared in various films such as "Yuva Rathna" (2003), "Taarak" (2003), "Bhadradri Ramudu," and many others. In 2009, Taraka Ratna won the Nandi Award for his portrayal of the villain in the film "Amaravathi." He later went on to play another negative character in "Raja Cheyyi Vesthe" (2016). More recently, he has taken on the lead role in the Hotstar online series "9 Hours" (2020) and has also taken part in web shows produced by major companies like Netflix and Amazon.













Tarak Ratna Health Issue:



On January 28, 2023, the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru announced the serious medical condition of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. He suffered a heart attack on Friday while at the Telugu Desam Party and was immediately taken to the hospital for admission and treatment.













Tarak Ratna Net Worth:



According to various sources including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Taraka Ratna is considered one of the most popular and wealthy actors, with an estimated net worth of $5 million.



Tarak Ratna Awards:



In 2009, Taraka Ratna was awarded the Nandi Award for his portrayal of the Best Villain in the film "Amaravathi."













Tarak Ratna Movie List:



Okato Number Kurraadu

Yuva Rathna

Taarak

No

Bhadradri Ramudu

Pakadai Maasi

Amaravathi

Venkatadri

Mukkanti

Nandeeswarudu

Vijeta

Eduru Leni Alexander

Choodaalani Cheppaalani

Maha Bhakta Siriyala

Kakatheeyudu

Evaru

Manamantha

Raja Cheyyi Vesthe

Kayyum Bhai

Devineni

Saradhi

S5 No Exit































