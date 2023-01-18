Venkatesh Daggubati Biography: From Debut to Success in Telugu Cinema Industry

Venkatesh Daggubati is an Indian film actor and producer known for his work in Telugu cinema. He made his acting debut in the year 1984 with the film "Kaliyuga Pandavulu" and has since appeared in over 60 films in a career spanning more than three decades.





Born on December 13, 1960, in Karamchedu, Andhra Pradesh, India, Venkatesh is the son of the famous film producer Daggubati Ramanaidu. He completed his education from Loyola College, Chennai and later pursued a career in acting.





Venkatesh's breakthrough role came in the year 1989 with the film "Prema" which was a huge commercial success and established him as one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema. He then went on to star in several successful films such as "Bobbili Raja", "Chanti", "Coolie No. 1" and "Malleswari".





In the year 2003, he starred in the film "Anandam" which was a huge hit and won him several awards for his performance. He followed this success with several other films such as "Lakshmi "And Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule" which were all commercial and critical successes.



In recent years, Venkatesh has appeared in films such as "Bodyguard", "Shadow", "Drushyam" and "Babu Bangaram" which have all been successful at the box office. He has also produced several films under his production company Suresh Productions.





He Also Acted Guru, F2: Fun Frustration, Venky Mama, Narappa, Drushyam 2, F3: Fun and Frustration, Ori Devuda



In addition to acting, Venkatesh is also known for his philanthropic work. He has been actively involved in several charitable organizations and has also been a brand ambassador for various social causes.





Venkatesh has received several awards and honors throughout his career. He has won six Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and one South Indian International Movie Award for his performances. He has also been honored with the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema.





In conclusion, Venkatesh Daggubati is a respected and renowned Indian film actor and producer known for his work in Telugu cinema. With over 60 films in his career spanning more than three decades, he has established himself as one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry. He has also been actively involved in philanthropic work and has been honored with several awards for his contributions to the film industry.



List of Venkatesh Movies:

Kaliyuga Pandavulu

Brahma Rudrulu

Ajeyudu

Bharatamlo Arjunudu

Trimurtulu

Vijetha Vikram

Srinivasa Kalyanam

Raktha Tilakam

Brahma Puthrudu

Swarna Kamalam

Varasudochhadu

Prema

Ontari Poratam

Dhruva Nakshatram

Two Town Rowdy

Aggiramudu

Bobbili Raja

Shatruvu

Coolie No.1

Surya IPS

Kshana Kshanam

Chanti

Chinarayudu

Sundarakanda

Anari

Kondapalli Raja

Abbaigaru

Super Police

Muddula Priyudu

Pokiri Raja

Taqdeerwala

Dharma Chakram

Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya

Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu

Saradha Bullodu

Pavithra Bandham

Chinnabbayi

Preminchukundam Raa

Pellichesukundam

Suryavamsam

Ganesh

Premante Idera

Raja

Seenu

Kalisundam Raa

Jayam Manade Raa

Devi Putrudu

Prematho Raa

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav

Vasu

Gemeni

Vasantham

Malliswari

Gharshana

Sankranthi

Subash Chandra Bose

Lakshmi

Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule

Tulasi

Chintakayala Ravi

Eenaadu

Namo Venkatesa

Nagavalli

Bodyguard

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Shadow

Masala

Drushyam

Gopala Gopala

Babu Bangaram

Guru

F2: Fun and Frustration

Venky Mama

Narappa

Drushyam 2

F3: Fun and Frustration

Ori Devuda









