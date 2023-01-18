Venkatesh Daggubati Biography: From Debut to Success in Telugu Cinema Industry
Venkatesh Daggubati is an Indian film actor and producer known for his work in Telugu cinema. He made his acting debut in the year 1984 with the film "Kaliyuga Pandavulu" and has since appeared in over 60 films in a career spanning more than three decades.
Born on December 13, 1960, in Karamchedu, Andhra Pradesh, India, Venkatesh is the son of the famous film producer Daggubati Ramanaidu. He completed his education from Loyola College, Chennai and later pursued a career in acting.
Venkatesh's breakthrough role came in the year 1989 with the film "Prema" which was a huge commercial success and established him as one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema. He then went on to star in several successful films such as "Bobbili Raja", "Chanti", "Coolie No. 1" and "Malleswari".
In the year 2003, he starred in the film "Anandam" which was a huge hit and won him several awards for his performance. He followed this success with several other films such as "Lakshmi "And Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule" which were all commercial and critical successes.
In recent years, Venkatesh has appeared in films such as "Bodyguard", "Shadow", "Drushyam" and "Babu Bangaram" which have all been successful at the box office. He has also produced several films under his production company Suresh Productions.
He Also Acted Guru, F2: Fun Frustration, Venky Mama, Narappa, Drushyam 2, F3: Fun and Frustration, Ori Devuda
In addition to acting, Venkatesh is also known for his philanthropic work. He has been actively involved in several charitable organizations and has also been a brand ambassador for various social causes.
Venkatesh has received several awards and honors throughout his career. He has won six Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and one South Indian International Movie Award for his performances. He has also been honored with the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema.
In conclusion, Venkatesh Daggubati is a respected and renowned Indian film actor and producer known for his work in Telugu cinema. With over 60 films in his career spanning more than three decades, he has established himself as one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry. He has also been actively involved in philanthropic work and has been honored with several awards for his contributions to the film industry.
List of Venkatesh Movies:
Kaliyuga Pandavulu
Brahma Rudrulu
Ajeyudu
Bharatamlo Arjunudu
Trimurtulu
Vijetha Vikram
Srinivasa Kalyanam
Raktha Tilakam
Brahma Puthrudu
Swarna Kamalam
Varasudochhadu
Prema
Ontari Poratam
Dhruva Nakshatram
Two Town Rowdy
Aggiramudu
Bobbili Raja
Shatruvu
Coolie No.1
Surya IPS
Kshana Kshanam
Chanti
Chinarayudu
Sundarakanda
Anari
Kondapalli Raja
Abbaigaru
Super Police
Muddula Priyudu
Pokiri Raja
Taqdeerwala
Dharma Chakram
Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya
Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu
Saradha Bullodu
Pavithra Bandham
Chinnabbayi
Preminchukundam Raa
Pellichesukundam
Suryavamsam
Ganesh
Premante Idera
Raja
Seenu
Kalisundam Raa
Jayam Manade Raa
Devi Putrudu
Prematho Raa
Nuvvu Naaku Nachav
Vasu
Gemeni
Vasantham
Malliswari
Gharshana
Sankranthi
Subash Chandra Bose
Lakshmi
Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule
Tulasi
Chintakayala Ravi
Eenaadu
Namo Venkatesa
Nagavalli
Bodyguard
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
Shadow
Masala
Drushyam
Gopala Gopala
Babu Bangaram
Guru
F2: Fun and Frustration
Venky Mama
Narappa
Drushyam 2
F3: Fun and Frustration
Ori Devuda