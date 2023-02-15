Blockbuster Malayalam Film Makes its Debut on OTT Platforms

Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan, known to Telugu audiences for his work in Janatha Garage, Bhaagamathie, and Yashoda, recently delivered a massive hit with the Malayalam film Malikappuram, released on December 30, 2022. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the movie has now made its debut on OTT platforms.

The latest update is that the blockbuster movie is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The Telugu-dubbed version of the movie was released in theaters last month in Telugu states.



Malikappuram also features Saiju Kurup, Manoj K Jayan, Ranji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody, and others in important roles. The film's music is composed by Ranjin Raj. Stay tuned for more exciting OTT updates.

