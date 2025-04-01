Blockbuster or blunder? Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' sees show cancellations despite strong opening

Salman Khan’s highly awaited action thriller Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, stormed into cinemas on March 30, 2025, just ahead of Eid. The film garnered an impressive worldwide opening of Rs 54 crore (gross), reaffirming Khan’s box office pull despite receiving mixed critical reception. However, the film’s theatrical journey has not been without controversy, as reports have surfaced about show cancellations due to low audience turnout.

Veteran film critic Amod Mehra ignited discussions when he took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to claim that certain screenings of Sikandar were being cancelled due to a lack of viewers. He shared a screenshot from PVR Icon Infiniti Andheri (Mumbai), showing the 12:30 pm slot for Sikandar being dropped. His post, captioned, “SHOCKING… Just heard shows of Sikandar are being cancelled due to no audience (sic),” quickly gained traction, fueling speculation about the film’s on-ground reception.

Despite these claims, industry experts suggest that a few isolated cancellations do not necessarily indicate a larger trend. Given the film’s strong opening figures, Sikandar still appears to have resonated with a section of the audience. Trade analysts argue that cancellations can occur for various reasons, including scheduling adjustments, theatre occupancy patterns, or weekday declines following a high-profile release.

While Sikandar continues its theatrical run, its box office performance over the coming days will determine its ultimate fate. Whether the film sustains its momentum or experiences a decline post-Eid remains to be seen. For now, Salman Khan’s star power remains evident, drawing crowds despite the divisive reviews and sporadic reports of underwhelming footfall in some locations.