Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passes Away At 89 In Mumbai

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated icons of Hindi cinema, died at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence on Monday, November 24, as reported by IANS. Earlier this month, the veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to respiratory complications. Revered as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra leaves behind a monumental cinematic journey that stretched over sixty years. His final film appearance will be in Ikkis, scheduled for release on December 25.

He is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. Widely regarded as one of India’s most influential screen legends, Dharmendra began his acting career with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Known for effortlessly balancing intense roles with light-hearted comedy, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, India’s third-highest civilian award. Throughout his prolific career, he starred in numerous classics, including Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Phool Aur Patthar, Naukar Biwi Ka, Azaad, Ghazab, Dharam Veer, Jugnu, and many other memorable hits.

Dharmendra also produced Ghayal, featuring his son Sunny Deol, which won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. He received several Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor recognitions for films like Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Resham Ki Dori, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8 in a village in Ludhiana, Punjab, he married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19, years before joining the film industry, and later married Hema Malini.

Even at 89, he remained active on social media, often sharing messages promoting a simple, healthy lifestyle. His posts frequently showed him working on his farm, driving a tractor, or offering life advice and farming tips to his followers. His last appearance was in the 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.