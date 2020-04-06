Angrezi Medium: Watch Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium on Hotstar

Bollywood: Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. The trailer and posters had created a lot of hype about the movie. The teaser had piqued the curiosity of the audience. Now, we all know that Angrezi Medium had its theatrical release on March 13. But the movie was pulled out as theatres shut down due to lockdown caused by a growing number of coronavirus cases. The government announced that it was shutting down malls and theatres to contain the spread of the virus.

The movie had raised expectations and with the kind of hype surrounding the movie, one expected that it would be a blockbuster hit. However, since its theatrical run was cut short due to the pandemic, the makers have now decided to release the movie on the digital platform.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan shared this news on his official Twitter handle. The senior Bollywood actor took to Twitter to make the announcement that his movie Angrezi Medium was now available for online streaming.

The movie collected a whopping four crore on its first day at the ticket window despite the lockdown. The movie is a sequel to English Medium which also had Irrfan in the lead role. So what are you waiting for? Go switch on your system, take a break from your OTT series and watch this for you will enjoy it thoroughly.