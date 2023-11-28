Live
26 yrs of ‘Ishq’: Kajol says ‘What fab actors we were’
As the 1997 romantic action comedy drama ‘Ishq’ has completed 26 years of its release on Tuesday, the lead actress of the movie -- Kajol shared a throwback picture with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan, calling themselves ‘fab actors’.
As the 1997 romantic action comedy drama ‘Ishq’ has completed 26 years of its release on Tuesday, the lead actress of the movie -- Kajol shared a throwback picture with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan, calling themselves ‘fab actors’. Directed by Indra Kumar, the flick stars Aamir, Ajay, Juhi and Kajol along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles.
Aamir played the role of Raja Ahlawat, Ajay portrayed as Ajay Rai, Kajol was Kajal Sharma, while Juhi played Madhu Saxena. Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who have a fan base of 15.5 million followers, took a stroll down the memory lane, and shared a still from the movie.
Along with it the actress wrote: “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day... You can't see how zapped we were or how we were like 'Why does the sun set so late damnit?'..What fab actors we were na @ajaydevgn @iamjuhichawla #aamirkhan #indrakumar #hillsofswitzerland #ishq #workhardplaybetter #26yearsofishq.”
Fans showered love on Kajol’s post and wrote: “old is gold”, “Kajol mam you are still fabulous”, “Aamir and Juhi strong chemistry of cinema”, “you guys are just toooooo gooooood”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol next has ‘Sarzameen’, and ‘Do Patti’ in the pipeline.