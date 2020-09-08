3 Vijay Tendulkar plays on Zee Theatre

Playwright Vijay Dhondopant Tendulkar is credited for rewriting the narrative in Marathi theatre with plays that not only shook the essence of social beliefs but also boldly and beautifully borrowed inspiration from real-life. Almost all his plays raked up enough noise, often in controversy and always in praise. Zee Theatre which has a repository of over 80 plays is celebrating some of Tendulkar's best works on Tata Sky Theatre. Let's have a look at what is in store on 11th, 12th and 13th of September.

Sakharam B



Vijay Tendulkar's one of the most controversial plays, Sakharam Binder was staged some forty years ago. Zee Theatre's modern adaptation of the play which dwells on violence, morality, the existing male-dominated society is based on an egoistic cop and his take on women, especially those forsaken by society. In the play, Sakharam is found caught in a power struggle between the conventional Laxmi and the aggressive Champa.

The play is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Nachiket Purnapatre, Anuja Sathe, Chitrangada Chakraborty, Chandrashekhar Dutta

Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai

This play is an adaptation of Tendulkar's Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. The story which is a simple and engrossing one begins with a theatre group that plans to stage a make-believe play in a village. This make-believe however slowly turns into the grim reality when real stories come out in the open. Issues such as gender discrimination and time-worn social customs take centre stage and the actors forget that it is just a play.

The play is directed by Ritesh Menon and stars Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, Yusuf Hussain, Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ajitesh Gupta, and Abhay Mahajan.

Panchi Aise Aate Hai

Panchi Aise Aate Hain is the Hindi play adaptation of 'Ashi Pakhare Yeti' Arun, the Sutradhar of the play and a young traveller stumbles into the Shukla residence gets entangled in the family's life problems. The Shuklas are trying hard to marry off their daughter Saru and constant rejections have forced the girl to try harder to impress every new groom that she has to meet. Arun is affected by this routine and attempts to solve it once and for all.

The play is directed by Ishan Trivedi and stars Ratan Rajput, Amol Parasher, Deepak Qazir, Vibha Chibber, Sandeep Dhabale, Vinnay Vishwaa.

About Zee Theatre



In its pursuit to bring touching stories and thoughtful content to the forefront, Zee Theatre has continued to produce exceptional plays from around the world that tell little known but highly entertaining and relevant tales. By partnering with renowned Indian theatre veterans, Zee Theatre is also recreating some of the most celebrated stories with striking productions and refreshing music based on contemporary taste.

With the help of Zee Theatre, plays have now become easily accessible to audiences around the world on a click of a button. To watch these 100 plays, Zee Theatre is available on Zee5, DishTV Rangmanch, Tata Sky Theatre, Vodafone Play, Airtel Digital TV Spotlight, D2H Rangmanch.