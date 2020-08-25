3 Years Of Arjun Reddy: Director Sandeep Vanga Celebrates This Moment Jotting Down A Heart-Felting Note

The cult movie 'Arjun Reddy' of our dear Rowdy Vijay Devarakonda has completed 3 years… This movie created a buzz in Tollywood with its romantic and aggressive love tale. Arjun Reddy movie made us get introduced with young talented actor Vijay Devarakonda. Even Shalini Pandey also did her best and made us go stunned with her ace performance.

As the cult movie 'Arjun Reddy' clocked 3 years, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter and penned down a heart-felt note on this special occasion… Have a look!

Three years to AR 🍾

Thank u all for the love 🙏@TheDeverakonda #ShaliniPandey@VangaPranay @eyrahul @rameemusic pic.twitter.com/MT4BbyqPSH — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) August 25, 2020

Along with dropping the 'Hookah' image, this ace director unveiled the 3rd anniversary poster of this movie. He also wrote, "Three years to AR Bottle with popping cork



Arjun Reddy movie made Vijay and Sandeep turn in overnight stars with its adult romantic love saga. Even Rahul Ramakrishna also bagged compliments for all corners of Tollywood for his perfect timing and hilarious dialogue delivery.

This movie was produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under Badrakali Pictures banner.