3 Years Of Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan And Abhishek Kapoor Reminisce Sushant Singh Rajput On This Special Occasion

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. He will always be remembered through his movies. Well, today his 'Kedarnath' movie clocked 3 years and on this special occasion, the director Abhishek and lead actress Sara Ali Khan reminisced him and dropped heart-melting posts on their social media pages!

Sara Ali Khan

In this video, Sara Ali Khan is seen teasing Sushant… This beautiful glimpse of the Kedarnath movie makes us reminisce this young actor who passed away in 2020. Sara also thanked her director and producers for offering her this movie. "3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don't know if I'll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I'm really missing my Mansoor. It's only because of Sushant's unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath".

Abhishek Kapoor

This beautiful song showcased a few BTS scenes of the Kedarnath movie along with the lead actors Mukku and Mansoor. He also wrote, "A movie that took us through a journey of spirituality, love and tragedy only to rise up from the ashes again. Celebrating 3 years of #Kedarnath".

Through this post, director Abhishek has shared a BTS pic from the movie Kedarnath and reminisced Sushant Singh with a heart-felt note.

It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one's labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T. Amidst all the gratitude and love, I cant help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world."

Speaking about the movie Kedarnath, it was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and had Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actors. Being a pilgrimage love story, it ends in a tragic way as Sushant sacrifices his life for Sara's family!

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June, 2020 in his apartment and was found hanged! His sudden demise made the whole Bollywood mourn and still, the case is going on and is in the hands of CBI!