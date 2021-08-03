3 Years Of Mulk: Taapsee Pannu Reminisces Late Actor Rishi Kapoor And Drops A Heartfelt Post

The emotional court drama Mulk that featured legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu clocked 3 years today. On this special occasion, Taapsee has reminisced this Rishi ji and shared a heartfelt note on her Twitter page.



3 years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still remember the time we spent together with #RishiKapoor ji. Today as the film completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji. pic.twitter.com/ugqRWMHZVf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 3, 2021

This video showcases a few scenes of this blockbuster movie and once again showcases the ace acting skills of iconic actor Rishi Kapoor. Taapsee Pannu reminisced Rishi ji and dropped a heartfelt note jotting down, "3 years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still remember the time we spent together with #RishiKapoor ji. Today as the film completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji."

Speaking about the Mulk movie, it was directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha under the Benaras Media Works and Soham Rockstar Entertainment banners. It had Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles while Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa gave their best on the big screens essaying the supporting characters in this movie.

This movie was released on 3rd August, 2018 and turned into a blockbuster with its intriguing and interesting plot. Well, Rishi Kapoor who is the head of a Muslim family fights for justice in the court after his close family member joins the terrorist group. But unfortunately, neighbours start behaving weird with Rishi Kapoor's family assuming them as terrorists. But Rishi Kapoor's daughter-in-law Taapsee Pannu who is an advocate by profession fights for her family's respect.

Being made basing a real-life story, Rishi Kapoor best fit the bill and proved his calibre essaying the lead actor role. Even director Anubhav Sinha also retweeted Prachee Shah's tweet and reminisced Rishi Kapoor ji…

3 years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still remember the time we spent together with #RishiKapoor ji. Today as Mulk completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji @anubhavsinha @taapsee pic.twitter.com/VBKZaa3nPG — Prachee Shah Paandya (@PracheePaandya) August 3, 2021

Rishi Kapoor ji passed away on 30th April, 2021. He was diagnosed with deadly cancer and breathed his last fighting with this disease.