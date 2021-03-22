67th National Film Awards: Kangana Shows Off Her Gratitude Thanking All Her Cast And Crew Who Worked For Manikarnika And Panga Movies

It is all known that the Central Government has announced the prestigious 67th National Film Awards a couple of hours ago. Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut bagged the 'Best Actress' award and is on cloud nine with this great achievement. It just like a birthday gift for her as she is going to celebrate her 33rd birthday tomorrow. On this special occasion, Kangana took to her Twitter page and thanked each and everyone who worked for the Manikarnika and Panga movies sharing a video message.

In this video, Kangana spoke about her both movies Manikarnika and Panga which bagged her the 'Best Actress' award. She specially mentioned all the names of the cast and crew of the Manikarnika movie and showed off her gratitude by thanking them. She took the names of ace writer Vijayendra Prasad who worked for Manikarnika movie and also the producers who made her live this moment. From the editing team to the sound designers and music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to Neeraj, she mentioned each and every name which she remembered.



She also thanked her family members like sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Akshat and her parents who continuously motivated her in all the ups and downs.

Off late, Kangana also announced that the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi' will be unveiled tomorrow.

The new poster made us witness a glimpse of Jayalalitha's journey. KanganaRanaut's voice over is heard in the video where she makes us know the life struggles of this great leader. She also people criticized her saying a junior artist's child will become the same and when she entered into politics, she will just become the shadow of MGR. But destiny made her rule the Tamil Nadu state and turn into an ace leader.



Well, the trailer of the Thalaivi movie will be out tomorrow on the occasion of Kangana's 33rd birthday. Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Here are a few stills from the Thalaivi movie which showcased Kangana as an actress and politician. Sharing these pics, Kangana also mentioned that she gained 20 kgs for the politician role and then immediately lost the weight within a span of few weeks. "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi



'Thaliavi' movie is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu VardhanInduri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.