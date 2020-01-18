75th Birthday Bash of Javed Akhtar: Deepika Padukone are vision in white

AR Rahman with wife Saira Banu, Madhuri Dixit Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, RiteshSidhwani, Boney Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Deepika Padukone, Ekta Kapoor, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Ramesh Taurani, Abhishek Kapoor, Jeetendra, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, JP Dutta, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Subhash Ghai, David Dhawan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vishal Bhardwaj, were clicked at 75th birthday bash of Javed Akhtar.

1. Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sriram Nene who's an evergreen couple were all smiling while posing for the pics. The actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene was looking beautiful in an orange Anarkali suit with a purse. While Dr Nene wore a black pantsuit with shiny black shoes.

2. Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen arriving together at the birthday bash. The actor was looking pretty in a whole white attire. She has attended this bash in a cold shoulder midi dress with a sweetheart neckline and net around the waist with a black strappy heel. While actor Arjun Kapoor was looking dapper in a black T-Shirt and blue pantsuit.

3. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was seen with his family including father Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. The veteran filmmaker-actor came in the bash in a blue pantsuit with a blue scarf around the neck. Pinkie Roshan had worn a black pantsuit and a sequined stole. The whole Roshan family has posed with Zoya Akhtar.

4. Deepika Padukone was stunning in a white a sheer Sabyasachi saree with a matching sequined sleeveless blouse. She glam it up with her styled hair in a sleek bun and a pair of statement earrings.