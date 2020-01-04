Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

A Bloodshed Poster From 'Trip'

A Bloodshed Poster From
Highlights

Is it a hilarious movie or a serious one??? Looking at the title, it seems to be a serious one but having Yogi Babu, audiences definitely get...

Is it a hilarious movie or a serious one??? Looking at the title, it seems to be a serious one but having Yogi Babu, audiences definitely get connected to a comedy zone, isn't it??? Nothing is revealed by the team. Well, we are speaking about the Tamil movie 'Trip' which is directed by Praveen. Touted to be a black-comedy oriented sci-film, it has Sunainaa in a pivotal role.

The makers of this movie have released the first look poster… Have a look!



In this poster, Sunainaa is seen captured and kidnapped by Yogi Babu and his co-actor tied up with all the ropes. She is seen sitting on a Jeep and both kidnappers' playing cards with all the blood marks spread in the background.

This movie is produced under Sai Film Studios and the music is composed by Siddhu Kumar.

We need to wait and watch whether this hilarious journey of Yogi Babu and Sunainaa tickles the ribs of audience or not…

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Post-CAA, Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees On The Cards, Says Jitendra Singh4 Jan 2020 6:19 AM GMT

Post-CAA, Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees On The Cards, Says Jitendra Singh

Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir
Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir
Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures
Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to...
Innovate to excel: PM Modi
Innovate to excel: PM Modi


Top