A Bloodshed Poster From 'Trip'

Is it a hilarious movie or a serious one??? Looking at the title, it seems to be a serious one but having Yogi Babu, audiences definitely get connected to a comedy zone, isn't it??? Nothing is revealed by the team. Well, we are speaking about the Tamil movie 'Trip' which is directed by Praveen. Touted to be a black-comedy oriented sci-film, it has Sunainaa in a pivotal role.

The makers of this movie have released the first look poster… Have a look!









In this poster, Sunainaa is seen captured and kidnapped by Yogi Babu and his co-actor tied up with all the ropes. She is seen sitting on a Jeep and both kidnappers' playing cards with all the blood marks spread in the background.

This movie is produced under Sai Film Studios and the music is composed by Siddhu Kumar.

We need to wait and watch whether this hilarious journey of Yogi Babu and Sunainaa tickles the ribs of audience or not…