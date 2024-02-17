‘A Thursday’ changed my career course; says Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam marked the second anniversary of her vigilante thriller film 'A Thursday' on Saturday, expressing gratitude for being part of a project that significantly impacted her career. In the gripping hostage thriller, Yami portrays the character of Naina Jaiswal, a play school teacher who takes 13 children hostage, creating suspense throughout the narrative.

Reflecting on the journey, Yami took to Instagram Stories to share the film's poster, acknowledging the pivotal role 'A Thursday' played in reshaping her career trajectory. She wrote, "A film that changed the course of my career, all over again." The 'Kaabil' fame actress expressed her gratitude to the director, producers, cast, crew, and the audience, saying, "Grateful to my director, producers, cast, crew & the audience. #2YearsOfAThursday."

Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by RSVP Movies, 'A Thursday' also features Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles.

Yami Gautam, known for her role in 'OMG 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, will next portray the role of an intelligence officer in 'Article 370,' produced by her husband Aditya Dhar and co-starring Priyamani. She also has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline. The actress expressed her gratitude for the impactful journey of 'A Thursday' and its significant role in her career.