A Writer Lodges A Complaint Against Kangana For Stealing The Story For 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' Movie

It seems that Kangana Ranaut needs to fight for another legal case… Off late, a writer Ashish Kaulfrom Bollywood has filed a copyright case on her claiming that the 'Queen' actress has stolen the story for her upcoming movie 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' movie. According to the sources, an FIR has been lodged against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel at Khar police station. Ashish also said that he has the sole right on the biography of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen'. Further, he also said, that he sent a notice to Kangana Ranaut and producer Kamal Jain on this issue.

Speaking to Times Of India, the writer opened up about the case and said, "today he embarks upon a new journey of his life - a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of his intellectual property and for justice."



He further spoke to media doling out, "After a tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms that people in power, people with might and money can steamroll the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of the law. This act involves taking a common citizen for granted who will not be easily entertained or helped by the police, added to it the reputation of the alleged popular public figure against whom a common citizen is seeking help from the police."



Finally, Ashish stated, "Alas, their perception is nothing but the truth given the number of times this perception has been strengthened by the unhelpful attitude of law enforcement in such cases and I mean such typical cases where a commoner decides to raise his voice against the arm twisting, morale breaking and destructive deeds pursued by a public figure."



Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she will be next seen in Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhakad movies. All three being prestigious movies, Kangana has a tight schedule in 2021. Thalaivi movie has wrapped up the shooting and is all set to hit the screens soon. While Tejas and Dhakad movies are in the shooting stage.