Aahana Kumra Bags Best Actress (India) At 'Asian Academy Creative Awards' For The Movie 'Marzi'

Bollywood young actress Aahana Kumra bagged the prestigious 'Best Actress (India)' award at 'Asian Academy Creative Awards' for the movie 'Marzi – A Game Of Lies'. This crime web series was released on VOOT Select OTT platform and had Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead role.

Aahana shared this happy news through her Instagram page and also dropped a few pics from the movie sets…





The first pic is the official winner's list of 'Best Actress' awards… It has Aahana being selected for this award for the movie 'Marzi'. The next one is the poster of this crime thriller. The third one is clicked from the sets where Aahana is seen feeling sad. The next one also shows the same sad face of Aahana wearing winter comfort wear. Finally, Aahana thanked her idol Manoj Bajpayee who bagged the 'Best Actor' (India) award for the 'Family Man' movie.

Aahana also dropped an emotional note beside these pics and wrote, "I'm overwhelmed!!!

Thank you @asianacademycreativeawards for recognising my work and presenting me with the award for the Best Actress from India at the Asian Emmys! This one is big! I was at work when I started getting calls from the makers at @bodhitreemultimedia and my amazing team at @vootselect and I was in tears of joy!!

A lot of tears and hardwork has gone into making #Marzi the closest to my heart! In fact it is a piece of my!

But as I have always said, films are never made alone! It takes an army so I want to immensely thank @djspersis and @mautiktolia for thinking of casting me as Sameera Chauhan! Aparna for backing this fantastic series! @simplyrajeev for being my amazing co partner in crime! @anilsenior for directing and being so so patient with me! @suchijaggi and @shreyasmakeupandhair for being my backbone! #AtulMongia for helping me find my voice! And my amazing cast @shivani.tanksale #rajeevsiddharth @pavleen_gujral @vivekmushran for being such lovely co actors and last but not the least my family and friends who always believe in everything I do and love me unconditionally!! I'm indebted and I'm in gratitude!!

P.S: Special mention to my idol @bajpayee.manoj sir who has won the best actor for #FamilyMan !! You deserve every bit of success!!".

Manoj Bajpayee congratulated Aahana for her achievement and dropped his congratulatory message in the comments section.

'Marzi' is the movie which is based on the novel 'Liar' written by Jack and Harry Williams. Well, it revolves around a school teacher who gets raped by a person whom she goes on a date. Then she fights hard against him in the court and the twists that come across just made us sit at the edge of the seat. Being a crime thriller, Aahana essayed the role of a school teacher named Sameera and Rajeev Khandelwal will be seen as Anurag Saraswat whom Sameera accuses of raping her while on a date.