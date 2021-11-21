Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Release Date Is Unveiled!

All the fans of Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chadhha' release date. Well, the big news is unveiled today and the movie will hit the big screens in the next summer i.e on 14th April, 2022.



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh unveiled the release date along with sharing a new poster of this movie… Take a look!

Both the lead actors Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan looked awesome in this poster and were seen in much love with winsome smiles. Even the picturesque green background with a beautiful house made the poster garner millions of views in no time. Along with sharing this poster, Taran also wrote, "#Xclusiv... AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring Stars #AamirKhan, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #NagaChaitanya - to release in *cinemas* on 14 April 2022 #Baisakhi... Directed by #AdvaitChandan... #NewPoster...".

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha movie is all set to lock the horns with another big movie KGF: Chapter 2. Being Prashant Neel's directorial it has Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the prominent roles and is being made with a huge budget.

So, the coming Baisakhi will be a blockbuster day for all the movie buffs…