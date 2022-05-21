Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer To Be Unveiled On This Date

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is all set to entertain his fans and audience after a couple of years with Laal Singh Chaddha… The movie is scheduled to release in August but the makers planned a big surprise for all his fans! As the IPL season of this year has almost come to an end, the makers of this movie thought of making the final more engaging by unveiling the trailer of this movie on that day.

According to a source, "When it's Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on 29th May, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket."

Further they added, "The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on 29th May creating a revolution and new benchmark in the ad and marketing world. This is the first time ever that a film is going to have a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world."

Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through Twitter page…

He also wrote, "AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' TRAILER DURING IPL FINALE... #AamirKhan to launch #LaalSinghChaddha trailer during #IPL final match [Sunday, 29 May 2022]... 11 Aug 2022 release. #LSC #LSCTrailer".

Even the makers dropped a funny video showcasing Aamir Khan playing cricket on their Instagram page and treated all his fans! They also wrote, "When the boss demands, you deliver. #AamirKhan has begun working on his footwork. @ravishastriofficial toh selection pakka samjhe na? #AamirInMyTeam @jatin_sapru @starsportsindia".

Even the two songs "Kahani…" and "Main Ki Karan?" which were released earlier raised the expectations on the movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!