Aamir Khan Is All Decided To Take A Long Break From His Career

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan's last movie Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office. This shocked Aamir Khan as he pinned all his hopes on this family entertainer. Since then, he didn't announce his next movie and now, the stated that he will take a break for the first time in his career and then come back!

On Monday, he made his presence in a private event and doled out many things about his career and shocked his fans by announcing his break from the movies.

He started off by saying, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

He also added, "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Coming to next movie Champion, he said, he will continue working as a producer… "I'll be working as a producer, so I'll be producing Champions. I will be approaching other actors now to do the role that I was hoping to do. Hopefully, that will go well. I'm in that stage in life where I'd like to enjoy my relationships at this point in time. That's the best way I can put it."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya essayed the role of Aamir Khan's best friend 'Balaraju Bodi' in this movie Coming to Mona Singh, she was seen as Aamir Khan's mother.