Aamir Khan Keeps His Promise And Unveils The Lyrical Video Of First Song ‘Kahani’ From Laal Singh Chaddha

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with Laal Singh Chaddha movie. From a few days, this ace actor is creating noise on social media dropping some small videos. He promised that something special will be unveiled on 28th April, 2022 and keeping his word, he surprised all his followers and netizens by unveiling the lyrical video of the first song "Kahani…". As Aamir Khan doesn't have any personal social media page, the makers unveiled the lyrical video on their Instagram page and treated all his fans…



Along with sharing the new poster of Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers also wrote, "Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani :) Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani, a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha. We hope Pritam, Amitabh, and Mohan's magic will leave you with an everlasting smile! Really looking forward to your reactions. Jaldi batao! #KahaniSongOutNow Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on 11th Aug. Directed by Advait Chandan, Indian Adaptation by Atul Kulkarni, Original Screenplay by Eric Roth. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan @advaitchandan @atulkulkarni_official @ipritamofficial @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @mohankannanofficial #KiranRao @viacom18studios @tseries.official @chayakkineni @monajsingh @manavvij #SatyajitPande #HemantiSarkar #JyotiDeshpande @ajit_andhare @paramountpicsin".

Aamir Khan looked awesome sporting in a checkered shirt and owned that 'Sikh' appeal with long beard and pagdi!

Going with the song, it is all beautiful and the lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya also took the song to the next level! Mohan Kannan's soothing voice also instantly made the song hit the playlists!

Speaking about the song, Aamir Khan said, "It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can't wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!