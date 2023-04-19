Aayush Sharma's Fourth Movie Is Titled 'Ruslaan'

Bollywood's young actor Aayush Sharma is picking all interesting subjects to treat the movie buffs. Although he made his debut into Bollywood with Salman Khan's fame, he is slowly carving his career with all his amazing screen presence. At present, he is busy with his 4th movie which is titled 'Ruslaan'… Off late, the makers dropped the motion title poster on social media and stated that the teaser will be attached to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie in the theatres!

Even Aayush Sharma also shared the title motion poster of Ruslaan and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Naam aur Pehchaan dono RUSLAAN ! Aa raha hu shor machane, ab #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi #AS04isRuslaan".

The motion poster is all awesome as it showcased Aayush in a modish attire holding a guitar… The teaser of this movie will be attached to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie and will be screened in the theatres!

Going with the earlier released teaser of AS04, Aayush Sharma first is seen playing the guitar when others are seen pointing out him through the laser guns in a den. But then, he targets all of them holding the same laser gun and takes a toll on them.

Talking about the movie Aayush Sharma earlier said, "AS04 is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift. The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it."

Ruslaan is being helmed by Katyayan Shivpuri and is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Satya Sai Arts banner. Tollywood's ace actor Jagapathi Babu is essaying a prominent role in this action thriller.