Abhishek Bachchan Mourns For Dilip Kumar's Demise And Shares A Heartfelt Post Reminiscing This Iconic Actor

Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away yesterday morning due to prolonged age-related health issues at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. His last rights were held with the state honours and a few Bollywood actors made their presence in his funeral and mourned for him. Right from Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi to Mollywood's star hero Mohanlal, most of the Indian film industry actors have mourned for his sudden demise and dropped their condolences messages on social media.



Even Abhishek Bachchan also reminisced this great actor and dropped a long heartwarming note on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing a pic with Dilip Kumar, he also wrote, "My first film was to be " Aakhri Mughal ". Dilip sahab was to play my father in the film. I clearly remember my father telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol. And here I was given that opportunity in my debut film. He told me to cherish this opportunity and to learn and observe as much as I could by watching the master at work. A film in which I get to work with my idol's idol!! How lucky was I? Sadly the film never got made and I never had the honour of being able to say that I've been in a film with the great Dilip Kumar Ji.



Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip sahab through his movies.

We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent and love.

Rest in peace.

My deepest condolences to Saira Ji and the family."

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Johny Lever and a few others went to Dilip Kumar's home and consoled Saira Bhanu who was all heart-broken with the demise of her husband.