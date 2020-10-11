Abhishek excited with 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'

Actor Abhishek Chauhan is playing a parallel lead in Ashish R Shukla directed film 'Bahut Hua Sammaan', which is streaming on Hotstar. He will be seen with co-stars Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor and Nidhi Singh. Earlier, he was seen in acclaimed crime thriller series 'Undekhi' on SonyLiv and TVF series 'Cubicles'

Actor Abhishek Chauhan is enjoying his first lead role, alongside Raghav Juyal, in the recently released 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' (2020), which is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Chauhan has previously appeared in The Viral Fever's 'Cubicles' and SonyLIV crime thriller 'Undekhi'.



In the latest film, Chauhan plays Fundoo, an engineering student who plans to rob a bank with his friend Bony, played by Raghav.

He shares, "Preparation was a fun process as I didn't have enough time on my hands. We went to Baneras for about 4-5 days, stayed there and went around the campus to interact with the students of BHU especially the mechanical engineers. Raghav and I both were shooting for other projects at that point of time so our readings and workshops would happen at late night hours. The director Ashish Shukla and the writers Avinash and Vijay were always there to help me get closer to my character and push me."

For Abhishek, this film is very close to his heart not only because it's his first lead but because of how it is made.

Chauhan says, "The team was in a perfect sync and the journey through this project was very enriching for me. Ashish is a fantastic director, I was bowled over by his unique idea for presenting the story of the film. The sessions with the writers Avinash and Vijay were so vivid and colourful that we could see the characters and the situations pop out of the script in 3D. My takeaways from this project have been huge and I'm grateful for having been given such an opportunity."

Sharing about his experience of working with Raghav , Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor and Nidhi, he says, "They're all supremely talented actors and all have been working in the industry for a respectable amount of time. Sanjay sir is a legend. The fact that I got to co-create with him and be in that world is one thing off my check list. He's a Multi-genre book in himself. Being with him is like a learning process 24x7." Raghav also hails from Dehradun so a sweet brotherly bond developed quickly.

"He's very hardworking and sincere. I loved being in scenes with him and Sanjay sir because there was always some sense of play. Nidhi Singh is a phenom. If I was any younger she'd be my childhood crush. She is a wonderful human being and a fantastic co-actor to have. Ram sir has a very different way of working. I found him to be very efficient on set. He knew all his camera angles and everything so for someone like me I was quite inspired by that. His hold on his craft is evident on screen," adds Chauhan.

Sanjay, Raghav and Chauhan stayed in an ashram on the banks of Ganga for 20 days.

"I'm currently focused on bettering myself as an actor with every project that I work on. My idea is to try as varied characters as possible. I don't want to find myself saying I've done something like this before, at least as of now. That for me keeps the learning going. I love the feeling of being vulnerable and being challenged. So for now I just want to be a part of good stories and push myself to become a better actor with every passing day," ends Chauhan.











