Abhishek Kumar exits house after physical altercation with Samarth

Mumbai: The drama inside the 'Bigg Boss 17' house is reaching new heights with each passing day. After a recent verbal altercation between the married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar has been ousted from the house of the reality television show.

As per media reports, a huge fight broke out between Abhishek and Samarth Jurel, and later Abhishek slapped him.

After the fight, Bigg Boss asked Ankita if Abhishek should be allowed in the game despite his physical fights.

The actress replied in negative as she cited the elimination of Sunny Arya on the same grounds. She agreed that Abhishek should leave the show. Other housemates supported the decision and said that it’s the right decision as Abhishek broke one of the biggest house rules on the show.

Abhishek has been in the spotlight with his frequent fights with Samarth in the last few days, and he came to physically hurting Samarth back then as well.

The reason behind Abhishek not getting along with Samarth is quite straightforward. Abhishek and Isha Malviya worked together on the TV show 'Udaariyaan' and fell in love. The two dated for a while, but later parted ways because of differences.

They met again at the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ premiere, and opened about their breakup in front of host Salman Khan.

Isha opened up on Abhishek's toxicity and accused him of domestic violence. Abhishek, on his part, shared that Isha would meet other boys and often put him down.

Their equation got warped when Samarth, the current boyfriend of Isha, walked inside the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house. Seeing them together, Abhishek was heartbroken. Abhishek has often gotten into a war of words with Samarth but the latest fight was the last straw for Bigg Boss and Abhishek had to exit the show.